CU releases revised 2020 football schedule

The Buffs will play 10 Pac-12 games starting on Sept. 26 at Oregon.

BOULDER, Colo — College football is happening this fall.

At least, that's the plan.

The Pac-12 released its entire 2020 football schedule on Friday afternoon, including the full 10-game slate for the University of Colorado (CU).

CU will kick off its season on September 26 at Oregon with a start time to be announced. The home opener will be the following Saturday, October 3, when rival Utah comes to Boulder and Folsom Field. The Buffs will then travel to Arizona and USC the next two weeks before their bye.

Colorado has home games for four of their final six contests, including hosting Arizona State on Halloween.

If the season goes the way CU would like and they reach the Pac-12 conference championship game, that will be played at a home site instead of as originally planned in Las Vegas.

The full Buffs schedule for 2020 is below:

Date Opponent Site

Sept. 26 at Oregon Eugene

OCT. 3 UTAH BOULDER

Oct. 10 at Arizona Tucson

Oct. 17 at Southern California Los Angeles

Oct. 24 — BYE —

OCT. 31 ARIZONA STATE BOULDER

Nov. 6 (Fri.) at Washington (ESPN) Seattle

NOV. 14 UCLA BOULDER

Nov. 21 at Stanford Palo Alto

NOV. 28 OREGON STATE BOULDER

DEC. 5 WASHINGTON STATE BOULDER