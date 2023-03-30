CU's Black and Gold Day spring game, Coach Prime's first, sold out

The annual scrimmage has never come close to selling out before – busting previous record set in 2008 when 17,800 Buffs turned out.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Call it the "Prime Effect."

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' first Black and Gold Day spring game is sold out for the first time in the program's history.

Attendance for the game, which will be played at 1 p.m. on April 22, will be just over 45,000. It will be the largest spring game attendance in CU history by far, with the previous record set in 2008 when 17,800 Buffs fans turned out. This year's attendance will be greater than the last nine spring games combined, according to a release.

It was previously announced that the game will be televised by ESPN, with CU alum Chris Fowler, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich in the broadcast booth.

It's the only spring game that will air on ESPN and it's one of only two spring games, the other being the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN2, that will not be streamed or on a conference network.

The hiring of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders in December has electrified the fan base and breathed new life into a program that has fallen on hard times in recent years.

He's already made a splash with his recruiting, assembling the program's highest recruiting class ranking in 15 years. He also brought in a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 sports.

A limited number of student tickets remain for current CU Student Sports Pass holders to claim.

CU Parking Services has also finalized its plan for campus parking for the event. It will cost $10 and is available for purchase.