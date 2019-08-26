By the time the Colorado Classic made its way down to Denver on Sunday, there was never really a doubt who would end up atop the podium.

Chloe Dygert Owen was dominant over the four-day cycling event, winning all four stages to capture the title.

"I was not expecting to do this," she said outside of Coors Field following the final stage.

"I just wanted this race to be a really good block of training for the World Championships. Hopefully this helps my case with being able to go. I work really hard and it's taken over a year to get my strength back."

Dygert, who rides for Sho-Air Twenty20, won the 52.8-mile Stage 4 course by 11 seconds, fending off a late push by Janelle Cole.

"Having a really strong team behind me makes it all doable," Dygert said. "Without them, this would not have been possible."

The 2019 Colorado Classic kicked off Thursday in Steamboat Springs, before traveling to Avon on Friday and Golden on Saturday.

