DENVER — The Colorado Classic will return from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

The professional cycling race will continue with a women's-only format due to "overwhelming success" in the first year of the change in 2019, according to race organizers.

“We are inspired by the response and recognition around our event — the racers loved it, the fans showed up, our host cities provided fantastic support, people tuned in to the streaming that was broadcast all over the world, and new and returning sponsors were thrilled with the event," said Colorado Classic race organizer Lucy Diaz.

The 2019 race in August, which featured a dominating performance by overall champion Chloe Dygert-Owen, coursed through Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver.

RELATED: Chloe Dygert wins 2019 Colorado Classic

Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

More than 30,00 fans watched the 2019 Colorado Classic, according to organizers.

"We are using the momentum from this year to turn our attention towards planning the 2020 event," said Diaz. "We have a great foundation to build on and are excited to explore new elements and opportunities with our key stakeholders."

“We look forward to supporting the Colorado Classic again next year to help celebrate the amazing women athletes who inspire others with their drive, hard work and achievement," said Anita Graham, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs of race sponsor VF Corporation.

To learn more about the Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation, visit coloradoclassic.com

Colorado Classic

RELATED: Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce 4 Colorado shows

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS