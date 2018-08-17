After day one of the Colorado Classic in Vail, Colo., Australian native Rebecca Wiasak leads the pack after facing the Vail mountain course for the first time, while Colorado local Gage Hecht climbed past the pack winning four of the five classifications in the men's race.

Last day in Vail, the riders move away from circuit race format and will instead cycle up Vail Pass on 10-mile course in a time trial.

Tommy Boyd, a racer with the Vail Valley Foundation, says that the Stage 2 Vail Pass course is what put the town on the map for pro cycling.

“This is the section of course that really put Vail on the world’s cycling map, because it’s a lot of elevation, because it’s very curvy and it’s challenging.”

In the women's race, Katherine Hall riding for UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team claimed the blue leaders jersey after finishing the climb with a time of 30:08:07 followed by her teammate Leah Thomas (30:34).

Yesterday's winner Rebecca Wiasak finished 39th after finishing the race 5:06 slower than Hall.

RELATED | RESULTS: Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic

RELATED | Watch the Colorado Classic live on 9NEWS.com

General Classification Sprint Competition Queen of the Mountain Best Young Rider Most Aggressive Rider Team Classification Katherine Hall Rebecca Wiasak Leah Thomas Gillian Ellsay Sara Poidevin UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team Leah Thomas Jennifer Valente Katherine Hall Sara Poidevin Jennifer Valente TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank Abigail Mickey Lex Albrecht Abigail Mickey Emily Marcolini Fearless Femme Krista Doebel-Hickok Kendall Ryan Gillian Ellsay Leigh Ann Ganzar Palmares Gillian Ellsay Rachel Langdon Krista Doebel-Hickok Charlotte Backus Twenty20 PB Sho-Air

After Stage 2, Katherine Hall is the current leader of the Women's General Classification followed by teammate Leah Thomas and the Abigail Michey riding for Rally Cycling. Find the full standings here.

The men's race remains in progress watch them race live on 9NEWS here!

© 2018 KUSA-TV