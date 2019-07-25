DENVER — The competition jerseys for the 2019 Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation have been unveiled.

The jersey design celebrates the race’s mission for advancing opportunity for women’s pro cycling.

The jerseys feature the inspiring attributes of the women riders who will be wearing them: Badass, Game-Changer, Fierce, Inspire, Epic and #WeRide, according to race organizers.

The jerseys were made by Primal Wear.

Now in its third year, the Colorado Classic will be raced as a four stage women's-only road race from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019.

Colorado Classic 2019 Hosts:

August 22 - Steamboat Springs

August 23 - Avon

August 24 - Golden

August 25 - Denver

"We have no doubt that our magnificent terrain will notch up the thrills as the Colorado Classic creates cycling history this summer with an all-woman format," said Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Tourism Office. "We're excited to know that cycling fans around the world will have a chance to see world-class racing in a world-class setting."

Each host community will host a Colorado Classic Expo celebrating cycling, health, fitness and women's empowerment with exhibitors, events, food and beverages.

Race organizers say each race of the Colorado Classic will be broadcast two hours each day, live-streamed around the world.

To learn more about the Colorado Classic and volunteer opportunities, visit coloradoclassic.com.

