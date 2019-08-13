DENVER — In addition to bringing world-class cycling to four Colorado cities, this month's Colorado Classic will also feature free family-friendly events and a Bike and Lifestyle Expo.
Now in its third year, the Colorado Classic will be raced as a four stage women's-only road race from Thursday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Colorado Classic Bike and Lifestyle Expo will be held in each host location: Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver.
The festival will celebrate cycling, health, fitness, and women’s empowerment with exhibitors, official race merchandise, big TV screens with live race action, a VF Corporation Stage with fun giveaways, and food and beverage experiences.
Colorado Classic Bike and Lifestyle Expo
- Steamboat Springs (Aug. 22) - Meadows Parking Lot, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Avon (Aug. 23) - Nottingham Park, 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Golden (Aug. 24) - Parfet Park, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Denver (Aug. 25) - Coors Field, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Other notable events this year include the Golden Women’s Community Ride on Friday, Aug. 23. The public is invited to attend a community ride which will begin under the Arch and make a quick trip to Lion’s Park Ballfields. Live music and a free showing of Mary Poppins Returns will get started at Golden's Lion's Park after 7 p.m.
The Colorado Classic 5K is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Golden starting next to the Colorado Classic start line at 12th and Washington.
On Friday, Aug. 23, a free concert featuring The Sweet Lillie’s will begin at 1 p.m. at Nottingham Park.
This year's field includes defending champion Katie Hall, 2009 World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Tatiana Gudzero, Amber Neben, 2017 Colorado Classic champion Sara Poidevin, and multiple-time world champion Chloe Dygert-Owen.
Cyclists to watch in 2019:
- Katie Hall (USA)
- Tiffany Cromwell (AUS)
- Amber Neben (USA)
- Omer Shapira (ISR)
- Tanja Erath (GER)
- Tatiana Gudzero (ITA)
- Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA)
- Jennifer Valente (USA)
- Sara Poidevin (CAN)
- Ayesha McGowan (USA)
- Edwidge Pitel (FRA)
- Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA)
- Emma White (USA)
- Allison Beveridge (CAN)
- Anet Barrera (MEX)
- Brodie Chapman (AUS)
“I think [the Colorado Classic] is a step forward for us,” said 2019 Colorado Classic competitor and 2018 stage-winner, Kendall Ryan. “It’s amazing that they want to create races just for women. And I think it’s really special that it’s happening in the U.S. And Colorado is smack-dab in the middle and it’s really special that they’re creating that platform for us.”
Race organizers say each race of the Colorado Classic will be broadcast two hours each day, live-streamed around the world.
To learn more about the Colorado Classic and volunteer opportunities, visit ColoradoClassic.com.
