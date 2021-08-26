Daddy-daughter duo bikes 4,000 miles, raise $30,000 for breast cancer survivors

Father Kevin Sanderford and his nine-year-old daughter Abby planned an ambitious cycling adventure when a breast cancer diagnosis changed the mission.

COLORADO, USA — When a daddy-daughter duo departed on a summer cycling trip they didn't realize that two months and 4,000 miles later they would turn a summer trip into a family mission.

Crested Butte father Kevin Sanderford and his nine-year-old daughter Abby planned a big cycling trip along the so-called Northern Tier route that would have them biking from Washington to Maine.

Before the father and daughter took off on their cycling adventure there came a point when Sanderford said the purpose of the ride took on a turn – his wife and Abby's mother, Jennifer, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy.

At that point, Kevin said the reason for the ride took on new meaning and purpose.

"The people you meet along the way through life whether a bike ride or it's a cancer battle, that's what, that's the spice of life," said Sanderford.

Kevin's wife, Jennifer, encouraged them to go on the trip after her surgery.

They used the ride to raise $30,000 to support people fighting breast cancer in the Gunnison Valley.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.