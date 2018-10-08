Lance Armstrong said this Snowmass trail is one of his favorites … but unfortunately, it kicked him in the you-know-what on Wednesday.
He shared a bloody selfie on Instagram of the aftermath of a mountain bike crash on the Tom Blake Trail, saying that he swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital to get checked out as a precaution.
For what it’s worth, according to the Town of Snowmass’ website, the Tom Blake Trail is intermediate and around 3.91 miles long. It’s described as “buttery smooth” with “optimized flow for mountain biking.” It’s not clear what caused the 7-time Tour de France champion to wipe out.
Armstrong wrote on Instagram that in the past, he wouldn’t have gotten his head checked out after a crash like this, but he’s since learned his lesson.
The 46-year-old was banned from sanctioned cycling in 2012 and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles. He denied doping for more than a decade, but later came clean to Oprah.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.
