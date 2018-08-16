The Colorado Classic, a professional bike race split into four different stages throughout four days (Aug. 16-19) commenced today in Vail, Colo.

The women's race got rolling at 10 a.m. this morning in a thrilling four 8.8-mile laps and a total 35.2-mile circuit with 2,567 feet of climbing. The race is described as technically challenging, starting along Frontage Road, up a dirt climb on Mill Creek Road to a King and Queen of the Mountain, out to West Vail and back.

Concluding the first stage of the women's general classification race, Rebecca Wiasak crossed the line first (1:22:51) followed by Lex Albrecht in second (1:26:00) and Kendall Ryan in third (1:28:00).

General Classification results:

1. Rebecca Wiasak - 1:22:51

2. Lex Albrecht - 1:22:55

3. Kendall Ryan - 1:22:57

4. Jennifer Valente - 1:22:58

5. Lauren Hall - 1:22:59

Wiasak, is an Australia native and rider for team Fearless Femme. Her first place win in Stage 1 gives her 15 points in the Colorado Classic.

Results from other women's classifications:

General ClassificationSprint CompetitionQueen of the MountainBest Young RiderMost Aggressive RiderTeam Classification
Rebecca WiasakRebecca WiasakLeah ThomasEmma WhiteAbigail MickeyTIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
Lex AlbrechtJennifer ValenteKatherine HallSara Poidevin Fearless Femme
Kendall RyanLex AlbrechtEmma WhiteLeigh Ann Ganzar UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
Jennifer ValenteKendall RyanSara PoidevinEmily Marcolini Twenty20 PB Sho-Air
Lauren HallRachel LangdonAbigail MickeyNatalia Franco Palmares

The men's race began following the conclusion of the women's race at 12:15 p.m. on the same course. The men will race eight laps for a total of 64.1 miles in Stage 1 with 4,390 feet of climbing. Watch the men's race live HERE on 9NEWS.com!

