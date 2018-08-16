The Colorado Classic, a professional bike race split into four different stages throughout four days (Aug. 16-19) commenced today in Vail, Colo.
The women's race got rolling at 10 a.m. this morning in a thrilling four 8.8-mile laps and a total 35.2-mile circuit with 2,567 feet of climbing. The race is described as technically challenging, starting along Frontage Road, up a dirt climb on Mill Creek Road to a King and Queen of the Mountain, out to West Vail and back.
Concluding the first stage of the women's general classification race, Rebecca Wiasak crossed the line first (1:22:51) followed by Lex Albrecht in second (1:26:00) and Kendall Ryan in third (1:28:00).
General Classification results:
1. Rebecca Wiasak - 1:22:51
2. Lex Albrecht - 1:22:55
3. Kendall Ryan - 1:22:57
4. Jennifer Valente - 1:22:58
5. Lauren Hall - 1:22:59
Wiasak, is an Australia native and rider for team Fearless Femme. Her first place win in Stage 1 gives her 15 points in the Colorado Classic.
Results from other women's classifications:
|General Classification
|Sprint Competition
|Queen of the Mountain
|Best Young Rider
|Most Aggressive Rider
|Team Classification
|Rebecca Wiasak
|Rebecca Wiasak
|Leah Thomas
|Emma White
|Abigail Mickey
|TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|Lex Albrecht
|Jennifer Valente
|Katherine Hall
|Sara Poidevin
|Fearless Femme
|Kendall Ryan
|Lex Albrecht
|Emma White
|Leigh Ann Ganzar
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|Jennifer Valente
|Kendall Ryan
|Sara Poidevin
|Emily Marcolini
|Twenty20 PB Sho-Air
|Lauren Hall
|Rachel Langdon
|Abigail Mickey
|Natalia Franco
|Palmares
The men's race began following the conclusion of the women's race at 12:15 p.m. on the same course. The men will race eight laps for a total of 64.1 miles in Stage 1 with 4,390 feet of climbing. Watch the men's race live HERE on 9NEWS.com!
