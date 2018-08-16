The Colorado Classic, a professional bike race split into four different stages throughout four days (Aug. 16-19) commenced today in Vail, Colo.

The women's race got rolling at 10 a.m. this morning in a thrilling four 8.8-mile laps and a total 35.2-mile circuit with 2,567 feet of climbing. The race is described as technically challenging, starting along Frontage Road, up a dirt climb on Mill Creek Road to a King and Queen of the Mountain, out to West Vail and back.

Concluding the first stage of the women's general classification race, Rebecca Wiasak crossed the line first (1:22:51) followed by Lex Albrecht in second (1:26:00) and Kendall Ryan in third (1:28:00).

General Classification results:

1. Rebecca Wiasak - 1:22:51

2. Lex Albrecht - 1:22:55

3. Kendall Ryan - 1:22:57

4. Jennifer Valente - 1:22:58

5. Lauren Hall - 1:22:59

Wiasak, is an Australia native and rider for team Fearless Femme. Her first place win in Stage 1 gives her 15 points in the Colorado Classic.

Results from other women's classifications:

General Classification Sprint Competition Queen of the Mountain Best Young Rider Most Aggressive Rider Team Classification Rebecca Wiasak Rebecca Wiasak Leah Thomas Emma White Abigail Mickey TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank Lex Albrecht Jennifer Valente Katherine Hall Sara Poidevin Fearless Femme Kendall Ryan Lex Albrecht Emma White Leigh Ann Ganzar UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team Jennifer Valente Kendall Ryan Sara Poidevin Emily Marcolini Twenty20 PB Sho-Air Lauren Hall Rachel Langdon Abigail Mickey Natalia Franco Palmares

The men's race began following the conclusion of the women's race at 12:15 p.m. on the same course. The men will race eight laps for a total of 64.1 miles in Stage 1 with 4,390 feet of climbing. Watch the men's race live HERE on 9NEWS.com!

