Pascal Eenkhoorn of the LottoNLJumbo Cycling team finished first for Stage 3 of the 2018 Colorado Classic, the four-stage cycling race that is back for the second year in Colorado.

Edwin Avila Vanegas of the Israel Cycling Academy team finished second, and Gavin Mannion of the UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team took third.

The Colorado Classic, which is broken down into four stages, started in Vail on Thursday with the men's 64.1-mile circuit race and the women's 35.2-mile circuit. Stage 2 was the 10.1-mile Vail Pass Time Trial.

Today's men's Stage 3 was the 100-mile "queen" stage that traversed Lookout Mountain, Red Rocks Park, Evergreen, Cragmont Drive and Indian Hills before wrapping up in Denver's River North Art District.

The women's stage was a timed criterium (50 minutes plus five laps) around the Velorama Festival. The Velorama Festival is a celebration of cycling and music in RiNo.

Jennifer Valente of the Twenty20 pb Sho-Air team was first, followed by Kendall Ryan of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Emma White of Rally Cycling, respectively.

