COLORADO, USA — The full route of the 35th annual Ride the Rockies has been unveiled.

The six-day trek through Colorado, which will begin and end in Durango, is scheduled from Sunday, June 14 to Friday, June 19.

For the second year in row, the Ride the Rockies route will be a loop. The 2020 event will be a 418-mile clockwise tour and will travel through Cortez, Norwood and Ouray County.

Lizard Head Pass, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass are some of the challenges riders will face on the route’s 28,484 feet of climbing.

Prologue

Saturday, June 13

Durango to Pagosa Springs

Southern Ute Reservation, Navajo Reservoir, Chimney Rock National Monument

Day 1/One- and Two-Day Ride

Sunday, June 14

Durango Loop

Animas River, Southern Ute Reservation, La Plata Mountains

Day 2/Two-Day Ride

Monday, June 15

Durango to Cortez

Lake Nighthorse, Cheery Creek Loop, Mesa Verde

Day 3

Tuesday, June 16

Cortez to Norwood

Lizard Head Pass, San Miguel River, Norwood Hill

Day 4

Wednesday, June 17

Norwood to Ridgway

San Miguel River, Dallas Divide, San Juan Mountains

Day 5

Thursday, June 18

Ridgway Loop

Ridgway State Park, Uncompahgre Plateau, San Juan Mountains

Day 6

Friday, June 19

Ridgway to Durango

Ouray, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass, Coal Bank Pass

To see a day-by-day breakdown, visit RidetheRockies.com.

