COLORADO, USA — The full route of the 35th annual Ride the Rockies has been unveiled.
The six-day trek through Colorado, which will begin and end in Durango, is scheduled from Sunday, June 14 to Friday, June 19.
For the second year in row, the Ride the Rockies route will be a loop. The 2020 event will be a 418-mile clockwise tour and will travel through Cortez, Norwood and Ouray County.
Lizard Head Pass, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass are some of the challenges riders will face on the route’s 28,484 feet of climbing.
Prologue
- Saturday, June 13
- Durango to Pagosa Springs
- Southern Ute Reservation, Navajo Reservoir, Chimney Rock National Monument
Day 1/One- and Two-Day Ride
- Sunday, June 14
- Durango Loop
- Animas River, Southern Ute Reservation, La Plata Mountains
Day 2/Two-Day Ride
- Monday, June 15
- Durango to Cortez
- Lake Nighthorse, Cheery Creek Loop, Mesa Verde
Day 3
- Tuesday, June 16
- Cortez to Norwood
- Lizard Head Pass, San Miguel River, Norwood Hill
Day 4
- Wednesday, June 17
- Norwood to Ridgway
- San Miguel River, Dallas Divide, San Juan Mountains
Day 5
- Thursday, June 18
- Ridgway Loop
- Ridgway State Park, Uncompahgre Plateau, San Juan Mountains
Day 6
- Friday, June 19
- Ridgway to Durango
- Ouray, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass, Coal Bank Pass
To see a day-by-day breakdown, visit RidetheRockies.com.
RELATED: 9Things to do at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo
RELATED: A guide to the 2020 National Western Stock Show
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide