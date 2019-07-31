DENVER — The riders for the 2019 Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation have been unveiled.

This year's field includes defending champion Katie Hall, 2009 World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Tatiana Gudzero, Amber Neben, 2017 Colorado Classic champion Sara Poidevin, and multiple-time world champion Chloe Dygert-Owen.

Now in its third year, the Colorado Classic will be raced as a four stage women's-only road race from Thursday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Race organizers say at least 96 world-class riders are expected for the four-stage, UCI 2.1 category race.

“This is the deepest field and certainly the field with the most international riders,” said Sean Petty, Colorado Classic Race Director. “There are riders who have major international results and accolades behind their names. We have our two previous Colorado Classic champions with Katie Hall and Sara Poidevin who’ve proven their ability to climb well and win at this altitude in Colorado. And the sprint finishes expected in stages 1, 3 and 4 will feature some of the fastest women in the world. It should be a really exciting race with an extremely high level of racing.”

Cyclists to watch in 2019:

Katie Hall (USA)

Tiffany Cromwell (AUS)

Amber Neben (USA)

Omer Shapira (ISR)

Tanja Erath (GER)

Tatiana Gudzero (ITA)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA)

Jennifer Valente (USA)

Sara Poidevin (CAN)

Ayesha McGowan (USA)

Edwidge Pitel (FRA)

Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA)

Emma White (USA)

Allison Beveridge (CAN)

Anet Barrera (MEX)

Brodie Chapman (AUS)

“I think [the Colorado Classic] is a step forward for us,” said 2019 Colorado Classic competitor and 2018 stage-winner, Kendall Ryan. “It’s amazing that they want to create races just for women. And I think it’s really special that it’s happening in the U.S. And Colorado is smack-dab in the middle and it’s really special that they’re creating that platform for us.”

A complete 2019 Colorado Classic race roster can be found at ColoradoClassic.com.

Colorado Classic 2019 Hosts:

August 22 - Steamboat Springs

August 23 - Avon

August 24 - Golden

August 25 - Denver

"We have no doubt that our magnificent terrain will notch up the thrills as the Colorado Classic creates cycling history this summer with an all-woman format," said Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Tourism Office. "We're excited to know that cycling fans around the world will have a chance to see world-class racing in a world-class setting."

Each host community will host a Colorado Classic Expo celebrating cycling, health, fitness and women's empowerment with exhibitors, events, food and beverages.

Race organizers say each race of the Colorado Classic will be broadcast two hours each day, live-streamed around the world.

To learn more about the Colorado Classic and volunteer opportunities, visit coloradoclassic.com.

