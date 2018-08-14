The Colorado Classic, a professional bike race that will take place Aug. 16-19, is being live streamed on 9NEWS.com this year.

Viewers can watch the last two hours of the men's race each day from 1 - 3 p.m.

Stage 1, on Thursday, is a thrilling circuit through the town of Vail. On Friday, Stage 2 takes cyclists to Vail Pass. The race moves into Denver's River-North district for stages 3 and 4. The Velorama Festival will also be taking place on Saturday and Sunday during the race.

RELATED | Colorado Classic routes revealed

RELATED | Velorama Festival returns to RiNo August 17

© 2018 KUSA-TV