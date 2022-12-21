Meet Deion Sanders' first CU recruiting class

The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the additions to Coach Deion Sanders' first recruiting class.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the first additions to Deion Sanders' recruiting class on Tuesday.

The school tweeted out the signings of 19 players so far on National Signing Day, college football's early signing period that lasts from Wednesday through Friday.

"Coach Prime" is looking to make a splash in his first year in Boulder after spending the past three seasons at Jackson State University in Mississippi. He's been constantly advertising the program to potential recruits on social media since his hiring earlier this month.

Where are my future Dogs? Y'all already know "I ain't hard to find" ! Help me change the game. Y'all know what and who I'm looking for. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 14, 2022

Dylan Edwards

Freshman running back from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas:

That man is 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩 fast 😮‍💨



🎥 @dylan_edwards02 pic.twitter.com/HZd84prYDI — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Asaad Waseem

Freshman wide receiver from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Florida:

Ryan Staub

Freshman quarterback from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California:

Jacob Page

Freshman wide receiver from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee:

Jordan Onovughe

Freshman wide receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California:

A baller on his way to Boulder 🏔



🎥 @J_onovughe pic.twitter.com/qW66z6AbtE — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

LaVonta Bentley

Redshirt senior linebacker transferring from the University of Clemson, where he was a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection.

Bentley recorded 73 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps across 40 career games (two starts) at Clemson from 2019-22.

He attended Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, Alabama:

Got a 𝙙𝙖𝙬𝙜 coming to campus 🏔



🎥 @kingbentley0 pic.twitter.com/Wbk6VwCS0K — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Kofi Taylor-Barrocks

Freshman linebacker from NFL Academy in London, England:

Taijh Alston

Redshirt senior defensive lineman transferring from the University of West Virginia.

Alston recorded 56 tackles (15 for loss), 8 sacks and 4 forced fumbles across 28 games at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (2019-20), and West Virginia (2021-22).

He attended Union Pines High School in Lumberton, North Carolina:

D line just got stronger 💪



🎥 @taijh01 pic.twitter.com/2otWc1Bcne — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Shane Cokes

Senior defensive lineman transferring from Dartmouth College.

Cokes recorded 87 tackles (14 for loss), 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in 22 games at Dartmouth from 2019-22.

He attended Chaminade-Julienne High School in Dayton, Ohio:

A playmaker is on his way to Boulder 🏔



🎥 @ShaneCokes pic.twitter.com/40UGcrtfiU — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Savion Washington

Junior offensive lineman transferring from Kent State University.

Attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio:

Taje McCoy

Freshman defensive lineman from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

Put it all on film 🎬



🎥 @MccoyTaje pic.twitter.com/ZiGVbU0Obv — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Morgan Pearson

Freshman linebacker from Plainview High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma:

Carter Stoutmire

Freshman cornerback from Prestonwood Christian High School in Plano, Texas:

Hank Zilinskas

Freshman offensive lineman from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado:

A force in the trenches 😤



🎥 @HankZilinskas pic.twitter.com/vvX0r4R6u7 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 21, 2022

Landon Bebee

Redshirt senior offensive lineman transferring from Missouri State University.

Two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team selection.

Attended Webb City High School in Webb City, Missouri:

Victory Johnson

Freshman linebacker from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California:

Isaiah Jatta

Junior offensive lineman transferring from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

Attended Helix Charter High School in San Diego, California:

Jack Wilty

Redshirt sophomore transferring from the University of Northern Illinois.

Attended Southeast Polk High School in Altoona, Iowa:



