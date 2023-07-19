CU coach Deion Sanders will miss media day due to procedure

The University of Colorado said Coach Prime, who is undergoing a follow-up procedure after surgery to remove blood clots, will be ready for camp.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado said head football coach Deion Sanders will miss the upcoming Pac-12 media day because of a procedure related to surgery to remove blood clots last month.

Coach Prime underwent surgery last month to remove blood clots in his legs. CU said Thursday's procedure is a routine follow-up for that surgery, and that he is expected to be ready for fall camp ahead of his first season in Boulder.

"Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon," CU said in a statement.

Defensive Coordinator Charles Kelly, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter will represent CU at media day events.

Sanders posted a video on Instagram announcing the latest developments Wednesday:

Sanders allowed a camera crew to record a meeting with CU doctors in June, during which they told Sanders his left foot may have to be amputated.

Sanders had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 because of blood clots, causing him to miss three games while coaching at Jackson State.

Sanders said the effects from his foot surgeries continued to cause him daily pain. He said he didn't have any feeling on the bottom of his foot. He told doctors that if he needed a procedure, he would like to get it done before the start of the football season.

"I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it," Sanders said. "This is the best downtime I have."

In a video posted on Instagram after the surgery in June, Sanders told his family that he had successful surgery on a blood clot in his left thigh and another in the same leg below his knee. He said he also has a blood clot in the right leg that doctors were “going to get soon.”

Sanders said the June surgery to correct his blood flow may help him avoid amputating his left foot.

Sanders said doctors told him two of the remaining three toes on his left foot are "hammer toes" and they want to correct them and a dislocation. In order to do so, he needs better blood flow to his foot, Sanders said.

"Doctors said worst comes to worst, [amputation] was gonna happen," Sanders said. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left."

