Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in June.

DENVER — Demaryius Thomas, one of the most talented receivers in Denver Broncos franchise history, has died at age 33, a family member told 9NEWS.

The circumstances of his death are unknown, but Thomas' former Broncos teammates have begun remembering him on Twitter.

Thomas, a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, played for the Broncos until he was traded to Houston halfway through the 2018 season. He announced his retirement from the NFL--as a Denver Bronco--in June.

During his time with the Broncos, Thomas compiled enough production to rank second in team history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches, while his 665 receptions ranked third.

Counting his 10 playoff games with the Broncos, Thomas finished his career with 777 catches for 10,522 yards and 69 touchdowns.

In the Broncos' first-round playoff game against the heavily-favored Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012, he had four catches for 204 yards, including an 80-yard catch-and-run walkoff touchdown reception from Tim Tebow on the first play of overtime, giving Denver arguably its most exciting home win since their 1977 AFC Championship Game victory against the Raiders.

The 2011 season is also where Thomas began his string of 122 consecutive games played -- 132 including the postseason.

During the four-year period from 2012-15 when Peyton Manning was the Broncos’ quarterback, Thomas was unquestionably one of the NFL’s top three receivers. During that remarkable four-year span, he averaged 101 catches for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thomas played in two Super Bowls, setting a Super Bowl record with 13 catches in a 43-8 loss to Seattle in Super Bowl 48, then having just one catch in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win against Carolina.

During the Super Bowl champion reception at the White House in June 2016, Thomas arranged to have a letter delivered to Barack Obama, asking the sitting president to pardon his grandmother from a lengthy prison sentence on drug charges. Two months later, Obama did indeed commute Minnie Pearl Thomas’ sentence. A year earlier, Obama had commuted the sentence of D.T.’s mom, Katina Smith.

