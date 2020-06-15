Denny Hamlin wins on a long day at Homestead

It was Hamlin's record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Denny Hamlin found the magic at Homestead-Miami Speedway, once again. Hamlin went to the lead for the final time with 30 laps left and held off Chase Elliott for his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Homestead.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle are the other three-time winners. Hamlin is in the club now, after battling Elliott most of the night. Hamlin raced to his third victory of the season and 40th overall.

He opened the season with a victory in the Daytona 500 and won at Darlington last month.