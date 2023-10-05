Denver Looks to Close Out Phoenix in Six Games

The Nuggets head to the Valley of the Sun for Game 6 vs the Suns Thursday Night.

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Nuggets are now one win away from their first conference finals appearance since the 2020 NBA bubble. They face the Phoenix Suns in Game Six of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, tomorrow night at 8 PM MST.

“It’s a must win for them,” said Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. “We need to have a mentality that it’s a must win for us. We don’t want to come here [back to Denver] to a game 7 where [anything can happen].”

So, what is the mindset heading to the Valley of the Sun for an elimination game? “Stay focused,” Aaron Gordon said with a straight face after Denver’s blowout Game Five win at Ball Arena, “Don’t be complacent. Don’t be satisfied with this win. Let’s go validate on the road and prove to ourselves that we are who we are.”

The Suns will be fighting for their playoff lives Thursday night but no matter what happened in that blowout loss to Denver in Game Five, Phoenix feels ready to try and stave off elimination.