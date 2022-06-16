Denver loses bid for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced the 16 host cities Thursday afternoon, and Denver was not among them.

DENVER — Denver has lost its bid to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The Mile High City was among 23 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada that submitted bids to host games in the 2026 tournament.

FIFA announced the 16 host cities Thursday afternoon -- 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. They are:

Vancouver, British Columbia

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Guadalajara, Mexico

Kansas City, Missouri

Dallas

Atlanta

Houston

Monterey, Mexico

Mexico City

Toronto

Boston

Philadelphia

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Denver had been working on the bid to host World Cup games since 2018. FIFA executives visited Denver in October 2021 for a site tour to see the city and stadium. The games would have been played at Empower Field at Mile High, the only stadium in Denver large enough to host World Cup games.

The 16 cities will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the new expanded format, marking the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

FIFA announced which cities were chosen Thursday but did not announce how many games they will host or which teams will play there. Those announcements will come later.

The next World Cup tournament will be held Nov. 21 to Dec. 17, 2022, in Qatar.

