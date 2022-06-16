x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Denver loses bid for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced the 16 host cities Thursday afternoon, and Denver was not among them.
Credit: AP
International soccer players, from left, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Jonathan Osorio and Christian Pulisic wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

DENVER — Denver has lost its bid to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup

The Mile High City was among 23 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada that submitted bids to host games in the 2026 tournament.

FIFA announced the 16 host cities Thursday afternoon -- 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. They are: 

  • Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Seattle
  • San Francisco
  • Los Angeles
  • Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dallas
  • Atlanta
  • Houston
  • Monterey, Mexico
  • Mexico City
  • Toronto
  • Boston
  • Philadelphia
  • Miami
  • New York/New Jersey

RELATED: Here are the 23 venues bidding to host World Cup matches in 2026

Denver had been working on the bid to host World Cup games since 2018. FIFA executives visited Denver in October 2021 for a site tour to see the city and stadium. The games would have been played at Empower Field at Mile High, the only stadium in Denver large enough to host World Cup games.

RELATED: FIFA visits Denver as city bids to host 2026 World Cup games

The 16 cities will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the new expanded format, marking the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

FIFA announced which cities were chosen Thursday but did not announce how many games they will host or which teams will play there. Those announcements will come later.

The next World Cup tournament will be held Nov. 21 to Dec. 17, 2022, in Qatar. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.


Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Previewing Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final