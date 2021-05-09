DU men's and women's lacrosse selected for NCAA Tournaments

The Pioneers received the news on Sunday night both lacrosse teams are postseason bound.

DENVER — The Pioneers are postseason bound.

Both the University of Denver men's and women's lacrosse teams were selected for their respective NCAA Tournaments on Sunday night.

The men's team earned the No. 7 seed and will face Loyola Maryland on Sunday, May 16 at home. The women's team will travel to Evanston, Illinois and face Stanford in the first round on Friday, May 14.

DU's men's team finished the season at 12-4 and lost the Big East championship to Georgetown on Sunday by a score of 10-9. The women's team won the Big East tournament over UConn by a score of 13-7 and finished with a 15-1 record. It was their first time winning the conference tournament.

The championships will be held on May 30 for the women and May 31 for the men.

>>Video above: As lacrosse grows, so does the hope for diversity at the higher levels

