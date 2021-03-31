Denver North boys soccer stays perfect behind Martinez's hat trick over GW

The 4A No. 5 Vikings moved to 4-0 on the young 2021 season.

DENVER — It was Alex Martinez's night.

The senior right-winger scored all three goals for Denver North boys soccer in a 3-0 victory over George Washington.

Martinez had two strikingly similar one-on-one goals in the first half and then shot an absolute rocket to the top corner for his third and final goal of the match.

"It's good to have another opportunity to get on the leaderboard and help get us closer to state," Martinez said after the win.

With the 3-0 triumph, the 4A No. 5 Vikings moved to a perfect 4-0 on the season and hand the Patriots of GW their first loss of 2021.

The team is growing closer and winning more. The Vikings' next game will be away at Regis Groff on Friday as they look to continue their winning ways together.

"It means a lot, we're family, not all of us grew up together but we started playing together and our chemistry has just been building and building," Martinez said.

