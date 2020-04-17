Your Colorado sports face masks have arrived

Cover up in public while you represent your favorite Colorado team in these official face coverings.

DENVER — Coloradans are already used to wearing masks out in public, but bandanas and old shirts are so April.

The official NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL team stores are ready to help you take your mask game to the next level with newly-released, officially-licensed cloth face coverings.

The masks are made of three-ply cotton and have an additional premium heavyweight middle insert layer for added protection. The facial coverings feature a "soft hand screen-printed team logo" which "allows for breathability."

The masks are also machine washable.

"Cover up while you represent your favorite team in this Denver Nuggets face-covering! The NBA, Fanatics and Forever Collectibles will support Feeding America™ and Second Harvest Canada by donating all NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings," the NBA Store website says.

The masks are available as a single mask or in three-packs.

