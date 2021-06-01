Blackout of Nuggets playoff Game 5 lifted

This means Comcast and DirecTV customers will be able to watch the game on NBA TV.

DENVER — Altitude Sports announced it came to an agreement to lift its exclusive TV broadcasting rights of the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. This allows Comcast and Dish customers in a 10-state region to be able to watch the games on NBA TV.

Per NBA broadcast guidelines, Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena would only be available to broadcast on Altitude Sports.

Altitude has been off the air on Comcast and Dish for over two years after the groups could not come to an agreement on transmission fees. Altitude was also off of DirecTV for a time, but those two sides came to agreement in late 2019.

“It’s a shame that Comcast and Dish continue to dismiss their most passionate customers – Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche fans,” said Kroenke Sports Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Matt Hutchings. “That is why Altitude took this step to seek NBA approval to ensure all Nuggets fans could see their hometown team play in this crucial playoff game.”

Altitude is available on DirecTV, AT&T TV and other cable providers in a 10-state region that includes Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah.

Pregame coverage of tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m.

The series is tied at two games apiece. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night in Portland.