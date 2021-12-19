Denver Nuggets game against the Brooklyn Nets postponed

The team announced on Sunday that the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

DENVER — Another Denver sports team is postponing their game tonight due to health and safety protocols.

The Denver Nuggets announced on Twitter that their game Sunday night was canceled due to health and safety protocols.

The team was expected to play the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in New York. There has been no announcement on when the game will be rescheduled.

The NBA announced four other teams scheduled to play this week also postponed their games because of players and staff members entering the league's health and safety protocols.

The games include the following:

Cleveland at Atlanta on Dec. 19

New Orleans at Philadelphia on Dec. 19

Orlando at Toronto on Dec. 20

Washington at Brooklyn on Dec. 21

The Nuggets have not announced if any games at Ball Arena would be postponed.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Avalanche announced they are postponing their games until at least Dec. 26.

