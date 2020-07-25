Denver Outlaws fall in regular season finale

The Boston Cannons dealt the Outlaws their first loss, 10-8, on Friday evening. They will play a rematch in Saturday's MLL semifinals.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time in 2020, the Denver Outlaws suffered defeat.

It came in a 10-8 loss to the Boston Cannons in the regular-season finale at the United States Naval Academy on Friday night.

But the loss didn't actually mean much in the overall picture.

Going into Friday night's game, Denver had already secured the No. 1 playoff seed in the Major League Lacrosse playoffs by winning its opening four of five regular season games.

And, ironically enough, Boston was locked in at No. 4 -- meaning the two teams will play each other again on Saturday afternoon in the MLL semifinals.

The Outlaws and Cannons will square off again at 11 a.m. MT Saturday for a spot in the 2020 championship game, to be played on Sunday afternoon.

We rallied, but couldn't quite close it out.

Learn from today, move onto tomorrow. #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/UgxzJl6j37 — Denver Outlaws (@DenverOutlaws) July 25, 2020