Denver Outlaws fall short in 2020 MLL championship game

After a fast 4-0 start to the 2020 season, Denver fell twice to the Boston Cannons, including in Sunday's final.

ANAPOLIS, Md. — For the second straight season, the Denver Outlaws came up a little short.

After a runner-up finish in the 2019 season, the Outlaws suffered the same fate in 2020, dropping Sunday's championship game to the Boston Cannons by a score of 13-10.

Denver trailed 8-6 at halftime and 13-10 after the third quarter, before the fourth and final frame went scoreless. It was the team's second loss to Boston in three days, after dropping the regular season finale to the Cannons by a score of 10-8 on Friday.

Saturday's semifinals were canceled after one of the players on either Chesapeake or Connecticut tested positive for COVID-19, which led to both teams forfeiting from the postseason. The semifinal match-up between Denver and Boston instead became the championship on Sunday.

Chris Aslanian and Daniel Bucaro paced Denver with three goals each against the Cannons. Ryan Lee, who had been the Outlaws' best player throughout the season, was held scoreless.