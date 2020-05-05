Denver Outlaws make nine selections in 2020 MLL collegiate draft

A 2019 All-Patriot League defenseman out of Army West Point, the Outlaws selected Tom Rigney with their first-round selection (fifth overall).

DENVER — The Denver Outlaws selected nine players in the 2020 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Collegiate Draft presented by Cascade, held remotely via teleconference on Monday. A 2019 All-Patriot League defenseman out of Army West Point, the Outlaws selected Tom Rigney with their first-round selection (fifth overall).

In his junior season with Army, Rigney started all 18 contests with the second-best scoring defense in the country. In 2019, Rigney produced 51 ground balls (averaged 2.83 per game) and caused 12 turnovers. He also recorded two assists. Leading into the 2020 season, he was named team captain.

“One thing on film that the coaching staff liked is his communication in off-ball play” General Manager Jon Cohen said. “On film over four years, he put up quite a number of ground balls and helped in the clearing game a ton. Being a captain at Army is massive. It’s one of the toughest places to be a captain, and we appreciate his on-field awareness and communication. We were very excited to select Tom Rigney.”

With their second-round pick (11th overall), the Outlaws chose goalie Nick Washuta out of the University of Vermont. Washuta earned All-Conference and All-Academic honors as a junior and ended his senior season ranked ninth in goals against average (8.89) and save percentage (.585).

Denver selected midfielder Sean Leahey out of Providence College in the fourth round (23rd overall) and both defenseman Griffin Peene (27th overall) from Air Force and attackman Eric Holden (29th overall) out of Hobart in the fifth round.