Denver Outlaws move to 2-0 on 2020 season with win over Philadelphia

The Outlaws used a big third quarter to pull away with a 15-10 win, their second in as many days to start the pandemic shortened season.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Another day, another win for the Denver Outlaws.

Fresh off their dominant victory on Saturday to open the 2020 MLL season, the team did it again fewer than 24 hours later, this time dispatching the Philadelphia Barrage by a final score of 15-10.

The Outlaws, up 8-6 at halftime, used a big third quarter (outscoring Philadelphia 6-2) to pull away and cruise to a relatively easy win.

Ryan Lee and Daniel Bucaro paced Denver with three goal apiece. James Burr and Chris Aslanian each scored twice and Nick Washuta and Christian Knight split time in goal, with Washuta making four saves and Knight stopping five.

The Outlaws have a well deserved off day on Monday before getting back at it on Tuesday night against the New York Lizards.