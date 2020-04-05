Denver Outlaws select nurse Gabriela Windey with honorary draft pick

Gabby is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

DENVER — The Denver Outlaws are making a nice gesture.

The team announced some pretty cool news on Monday afternoon.

The 2020 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Collegiate Draft presented by Cascade honors those leading the fight against COVID-19.

Each MLL team is awarded an honorary ninth-round pick in the draft, and the Denver Outlaws select Gabriela Windey (Gabby) with the pick.

Gabby is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at UCHealth in Aurora. She has been a registered nurse for seven years.

Gabby, also a sports fan, says that the long-awaited return of sports is helping her get through this time. She is a former Denver Outlaws Dancer, currently cheers for the Denver Broncos and is amazed at the support from the sports community.