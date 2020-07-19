Denver Outlaws win 2020 season opener

The Outlaws knocked off the Connecticut Hammerheads 18-6 on Saturday night.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — So far, so good for the Denver Outlaws in 2020.

The Major League Lacrosse runners-up from a year ago kicked off their pandemic-shortened season on Saturday evening. The result was a dominant 18-6 win over the Connecticut Hammerheads to begin play.

"It was awesome to be able to come out like that," attackman Ryan Lee said on the Altitude TV broadcast.

Lee was named the player of the game after recording 5 points (four goals, one assist). Teammate Daniel Bucaro also scored four goals.

Denver built a solid lead with a 5-0 advantage in the opening quarter. Goaltender Christian Knight helped secure the victory with nine saves of the 12 shots he faced.

The Outlaws will play five games in seven days at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, next against the Philadelphia Barrage at 2 p.m. MT on Sunday.