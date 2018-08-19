It was a groundbreaking night for the Denver Outlaws after claiming their third Major League Lacrosse Championship in five years.

The Outlaws defeated the Dallas Rattlers 16-12 in Charleston, South Carolina, after a second quarter 4-0 scoring run to take the 10-9 lead just before half.

This is the seventh championship win for a Pat Bowlen franchise (Denver Outlaws, 3; Denver Broncos, 3; Colorado Crush 1).

The Outlaws used a dominant second half to take down the Rattlers, outscoring Dallas 4-2 in the third quarter, making it 14-11 at the start of the fourth quarter. They would hold the Rattlers to only one goal in the closing quarter to win another MLL Championship.

The franchise is now tied for the second most MLL Championships with three with the New York Lizards and the Philadelphia Barrage, who is no longer in the MLL. The Chesapeake Bayhawks have the most MLL titles with five.

© 2018 KUSA-TV