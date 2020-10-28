Denver runner sets unique stroller world record

Andrew Vos clocked a 4:57:1 mile while pushing his 1-year-old son in a stroller.

DENVER — One-year-old Bodhi Vos had a front row seat for history.

"(I) just wanted to see how fast I could go the last mile with one of the kids in the stroller," recalled Andrew Vos, Bodhi’s father.

That’s how Andrew Vos came up with the idea.

The two-time collegiate track and field national champion took aim at the world record for the fastest mile pushing a stroller.

"(I) contacted the Guinness World Records, and they eluded to it was 5 minutes. And I’m like, 'that’s doable'," Vos said.

Provided this Denver dad could keep at least one hand on the stroller, all three wheels on the ground, and bundled Bodhi seat belted in place.

With a crowd rooting them on, it came down to the home stretch. Andrew dug deep, shaving nearly 3 seconds off the record. Officially, this father-son feat was 4:57.1.

"It feels good, it was a good accomplishment," said an out-of-breath Vos. "It’ll be fun to look back and be in there with a kid of mine, our youngest kid. And knowing that all the miles I put in our older kid Luka."

Why did Andrew choose Bodhi over his older brother?

“He’s lighter, a lot lighter," joked Vos.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.