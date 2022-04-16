Denver's pro sports teams send support to Nuggets ahead of playoffs

The Rockies, Avalanche, Broncos, and Rapids all send messages of encouragement to their basketball brothers before a big matchup with Golden State.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — It's no surprise to locals here that fans eat, breathe, and sleep Denver sports -- and life's even sweeter when all major teams are cooking.

"It's been a long time since all four major sports have been firing on all cylinders and winning and creating moves to where they're creating a winning culture inside the locker room, and inside the clubhouse," Rockies starting pitcher and Denver-native Kyle Freeland said. "It's all good news. I'm very excited and very passionate about what's going on in the state of Colorado."

Athletes and coaches are sports fans too, and they're keeping tabs on your other favorite teams.

"The Avalanche--what a squad, what a team-- the Nuggets are great, Russell Wilson is great. We played six gams and we have 156 left, let's get the Rockies having a great season too. I love it," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "I'm a sports fan! Baseball first, but I love other sports."

He especially has been keeping a close eye on the Nuggets during the team's final stretch toward the playoffs.

"I went to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies and I was pumped to see the Joker do something that nobody has ever done: 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists," Black said. "That's legit!"

Black wasn't the only one to witness greatness. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were in the building to support his local basketball squad and the potential two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

While the Nuggets will not be playing game one of their first round series against Golden State inside Ball Arena, their roommates from down the hall are still sending words of encouragement from miles away.

"Unfortunately, I think we're on the road when they come home for their series, so we can't be in the building to support them, but we'll be watching and keeping tabs," Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews said.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said he likes to familiarize himself with all of the local teams and coaches immediately upon moving to a new city. Meeting coach Michael Malone --and sending his support -- was at the top of his agenda.

"I've been fortunate to spend a little bit of time with Coach Malone over the last few years and talk about the similarities between our two teams when we were just building and had some young superstars," Bednar said. "They've taken the next step and I feel like we've taken the next step and now we just have to push to win the big trophy."

And don't forget about their Kroenke Sports cousins who live down the road, because they certainly haven't forgotten about them.

"Good luck to the Nuggets in the playoffs this weekend, go deep, and win the whole thing!" Rapids midfielder captain Jack Price said.

The Rapids are on the road preparing for a Saturday matchup with Minnesota United FC.

"Go and get that championship ring, we're all rooting for you, and bring a championship home!" Rapids midfielder Johnathan Lewis added.

Game one of the Western Conference Quarterfinals between Denver and Golden State tips off at 6:30 MT from the Chase Center in San Francisco, with game two following on Monday April 18 at 8:00 MT. The Nuggets host games three and four at Ball Arena on Thursday April 21 at 8:00 MT and Sunday April 24 at 1:30 MT.