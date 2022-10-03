Derek Wolfe joins Denver sports radio station

After officially retiring as a Bronco in July, the defensive lineman has a new job in Denver.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has joined Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan.

Wolfe will serve as co-host of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" with Darren "Dmac" McKee, station owner Bonneville announced Monday.

Wolfe, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons in July, replaces his Broncos teammate Tyler Polumbus. Polumbus, a former Colorado Buffaloes team captain and Cherry Creek High School graduate, left KKFN-FM in September.

The Broncos’ first selection in the 2012 draft, No. 36 overall in the second round, out of Cincinnati, Wolfe played his first eight seasons with the Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens. Wolfe signed a contract to retire with the Broncos.

"To retire a Bronco, it was something that was really important to me," Wolfe said in his retirement press conference. "The day I stepped foot into this building, I said to myself that I wanted to end it here. I started it here and I wanted to end it here."

There's a WOLFE sighting in Denver! The lone 🐺 has found his pack! Give a big welcome to DEREK WOLFE as he joins The Drive with DMac! pic.twitter.com/1uM8LVbb0R — DenverFan.com | 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) October 3, 2022

The addition of Wolfe and departure of Polumbus are part of several changes being made at 104.3 The Fan.

Last September, Sandy Clough announced his retirement from full-time hosting duties after 25 years at The Fan and more than 40 years on Denver radio. Clough served a variety of roles in 25 years at 104.3 The Fan including working in every daypart and hosting postgame shows.

"I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions and interacting with our wonderful listeners at The Fan," Clough said.

Clough's radio partner, Shawn Drotar, said the nighttime radio show they hosted together has also ended. Drotar will remain with 104.3 The Fan in a different role, according to the station.

