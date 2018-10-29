KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When does a ring not mean a guy is about to commit to matrimony?

When Broncos star linebacker Von Miller posts an Instagram photo of himself with his girlfriend, Megan Denise, accompanied by symbols of a smiley face with hearts for eyes, a heart and a diamond ring.

"I’m not engaged," Miller said Sunday as he walked with a 9NEWS reporter out of the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. "I put up an emoji of a ring, and it got overblown. Everybody thought the ring meant I got engaged. I’m not engaged."

Could have fooled several lifestyle-centric websites that reported Miller and Denise are engaged based on the star linebacker’s Instagram post. The 9News web department was close to reporting the news but we called Broncos public relations boss Patrick Smyth for confirmation. Smyth told us Friday that Miller told him he was not engaged.

So why the ring?

"Because I’ve never had a girlfriend like her before," Miller said. "She’s my wifey. She’s special."

And then Miller paused to offer his next thought.

"You think if I really got engaged, that’s all I’d do is post an emoji of a ring?" Miller said. "You know me. I’d make it a little bit bigger deal than that."

We can only imagine the production when he's ready for the moment.

View this post on Instagram

😍❤️💍 @meganxdenise

A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Oct 25, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

© 2018 KUSA-TV