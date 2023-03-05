The Eagles added a pair of defensive linemen from Georgia in Round 1 and continued building with the rest of their picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

PHILADELPHIA — The 2023 NFL draft wrapped up over the weekend, with over 200 college football stars finding new homes at the game's highest level.

The drafted players are still months away from playing their first NFL game, but already there are teams that stand out as having made promising moves toward their future - while others took paths that are, at least as of now, harder to follow.

Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show took time to discuss what they felt were the best draft classes of the weekend, starting with the team that nearly took home the Lombardi Trophy last year.

"I think the rich got richer in Philadelphia," Williamson said. "It's a really quality organization that I think is going to continue to be Super Bowl worthy for a while."

The Eagles got their draft started with a bang on Thursday, trading up one spot to nab Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall. Carter was considered a top five, or even top three prospect by many analysts, even with legal trouble and concerns about his conditioning.

Philadelphia followed that up by nabbing Carter's teammate at Georgia, Nolan Smith, at No. 30 - again taking a player many pundits felt should have gone much higher.

The rest of the draft primarily focused on continuing to add depth to their defense, with Illinois safety Sydney Brown going at No. 66, another Georgia starter - corner Kelee Ringo - going at No. 105, and the team's final pick going to defensive tackle Moro Ojomo out of Texas at No. 249.

They also added a critical piece to their offensive line in Tyler Steen out of Alabama, who they took at No. 65, and gave themselves a developmental quarterback in Tanner McKee out of Stanford, who went 188th.