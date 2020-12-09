Distance runners continue racing on virtual platform

Carge Running is an app that has made it possible to race without the large crowds in the age of COVID-19.

DENVER — "I had planned on running my second marathon of the year at Colfax, and that was one of the first races that was cancelled," recalled avid distance running Lara Branca. "Along the way one of the big ones."

Like many runners out there, Branca's season was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Denver native found another way to compete when local races were cancelled.

"Having Charge Running and our racing platform has really really helped me in this time. To get out and train, to get out and race, and to feel connected," Branca said.

Branca is a coach for a virtual platform. It’s a phone app that allows people to complete races no matter where they are in the world.

"The runners can see their time, distance and overall position on the leaderboard which is fun for racing. So, you have the shorter races, the 5k’s and 10K's," said Branca.

The Boston Marathon is the ultimate distance event.

Everybody who’s run a marathon has thought, I would love to compete in such a big race. This weekend, thanks to Charge Running, they can do it.

"We’re offering people that experience of virtually running the Boston Marathon and calling it Boston for all. So, this year everyone can show up and have that experience."

With a little home course advantage, by running the race in their own backyard.