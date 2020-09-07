DraftKings sportsbook makes Colorado debut at Mardi Gras Casino

Sports fans in Colorado can legally place bets on all major U.S. sports at the sportsbook beginning Friday, July 10.

BLACK HAWK, Colo. — DraftKings Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings will open their first Colorado retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino this Friday.

Guests can begin placing bets at the DraftKings Sportsbook, located on the first floor of the casino, on Friday, July 10.

The temporary DraftKings Sportsbook features eight self-service betting kiosks, a cashier window and several large flat screened TVs throughout the space.

Construction of a permanent sportsbook location is underway. Once complete, the state-of-the-art sportsbook will include a large feature bar, an expansive wall of TVs and VIP Lounge area access.

Sports fans can legally place bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional and college football, baseball, professional and college basketball, hockey, golf, auto racing, among other sports both online and in person.

“As our partners at Mardi Gras Casino work to expand their current operations and location, we are thrilled to come together to provide the most exciting, real time gaming opportunities as sports begin to make their return,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “DraftKings and Mardi Gras Casino are committed to providing a safe, immersive and entertaining gaming environment to ensure sports fans in Colorado [have] the most enjoyable experience possible.”

The DraftKings Sportsbook in Black Hawk will be the seventh DraftKings-branded retail location, joining locations in Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York.

“This partnership with DraftKings allows us to provide an unmatched sports betting experience to Coloradans, not only with their mobile betting access, but also with this exciting DraftKings retail sportsbook location,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “We are looking forward to introducing our guests to the fully renovated space in the coming months and until that time, are glad to be able to give our guests the ability to safely start placing bets as many professional sports begin to resume in the coming weeks.”

DraftKings’ sportsbook is also available for mobile download in Colorado on both iOS and Android.

More information on the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras is available at visit GoldenMardiGras.com.