9Toonist Drew Litton reflects on 40-year career

Cartoonist Drew Litton's career will reach a milestone 40th year in 2022.

DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has a new sports calendar as his storied career reaches a milestone 40th year in 2022.

A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.

Drew Litton's 2022 twelve-month calendar is full of hilarious, classic cartoons involving the Colorado sports scene.

Always a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays, the new calendar is the perfect way to say goodbye to 2021. Shipping begins the first week of December. Order early so Santa can deliver before the holidays.

To order Drew Litton's 2022 sports calendar, visit DrewsShop.com.

