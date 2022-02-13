x
DU basketball player sees her dad in person for the first time since 2020

Head coach Doshia Woods helped reunite Emily Counsel with her dad.
Credit: KUSA Sports

DENVER — It was a special morning for University of Denver basketball player Emily Counsel. Head coach Doshia Woods helped reunite Counsel with her father after the team returned to Denver on Sunday morning.

The team had just returned after two tough road losses to South Dakota State and South Dakota.

The team was doing a "Valentines Day" picture for social media. Or so, that is what the team was told as Counsel's dad was brought into the room.

According to a tweet by the team, it was the first time Counsel had seen her dad in person since she arrived on campus in December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counsel appeared to be in shock at the sight of her dad before running to give her him a hug.

