DU Women's Lacrosse advances to Elite Eight with 8-6 win over Albany

The perfect Pios are set to face 4-seed North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

DENVER — The Pios are still perfect. The fifth-seeded University of Denver women's lacrosse team defeated University of Albany 8-6 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Elite Eight.

"I knew they were going to be tough for us to compete against, and they sure were, but I'm just so proud of these guys for the perseverance they showed and just the fight, the heart, the love they have for each other," head coach Liza Kelly said. "I think they really put it out on the field."

Senior attacker Julia Gilbert finished the game with a hat trick, including a game-tying goal to make it 5-5, before the Pios put their foot on the gas and finished the game on a 4-1 run.

"It means everything, honestly. I know all of the seniors are so proud to leave here knowing we went undefeated and moving on to the Elite Eight," she said. "I think it was so special that it was Mother's Day and we got to celebrate all of the moms."

Gilbert and the Pios are now 21-0 on the season, the first undefeated season in program history, and the first to host a regional.

"We can leave just knowing that we were first and that was awesome, and making history," she said.

That history left Kelly a bit choked up.

"Really special group of kids and I'm happy for them," the head coach said in between tears. "They put so much effort and work into this and I'm really happy for them to be able to leave Barton undefeated, to make it to the Elite Eight, we're excited for the challenge ahead of us, and we have three more games."