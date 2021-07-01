DU's Bobby Brink brings home gold for Team USA

The Minnesota-born forward helped the USA Junior team upset Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship.

EDMONTON, AB — The moment he'll always remember is a memory that's hard for Bobby Brink to muster.

"It was kind of a blackout type of situation, where it's almost hard to picture it again," Brink said.

But he'll never forget the moment that his USA team was on the brink of history.

"It was just kind of throw your gloves and stick in the air as fast as possible and try to get to the goalie as quick as possible and get into the celebration," Brink said.

Brink and seven other returning Americans didn't feel like underdogs in the 2-0 win over Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship game. They had business to take care of.

"I think this year, everyone kind of realized it was our last shot at it and it was kind of gold or bust," Brink said.

In the seven tournament games, Brink had six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-6 rating.

The DU sophomore forward returns to Denver surrounded by a split dressing room. So where was the Canadian support this week?

"I think if it was any other year, they would've been rooting for Canada, all of those Canadians, but they were very supportive and it was a lot of fun hearing from them after the game," Brink said.

Brink was wearing a lot of hats inside of Rogers Place, representing not only his country, but he was representing his home state of Minnesota, as well as his college and the state of Colorado.

"That responsibility is there and everyone is watching you knowing that you play at Denver, such a storied program, and a lot of people are looking into that, but you don't really want to think of that," he said. "You just want to play as if it's any other game and there's no gold medal on the line."