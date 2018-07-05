DENVER - The Denver Pioneers lacrosse team is headed back to the NCAA tournament, but this season their road to the championship will begin on the road.

DU will visit Notre Dame on Sunday, the same Fighting Irish team that beat the Pios by two earlier this season.

The Pioneers had hosted a first-round game in each of the last five seasons, but their loss in the Big East championship game to Georgetown put an end to that streak continuing. DU will not have history on their side as the Pioneers are 0-3 in first round NCAA tournament road games.

Both DU and Notre Dame will have payback on their minds when they play on Sunday. The Irish beat DU 11-9 in South Bend on March 10, but the Pioneers knocked Notre Dame out of the tournament last year. In fact, DU had won six straight games in this series prior to that loss in March.

The winner of DU-Notre Dame will face the winner of Richmond and second-seeded Albany.

