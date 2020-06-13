Earnhardt returns; Burton wins Xfinity race at Homestead

Harrison Burton took the inside line on the way to the lead in the final lap, and held on to win.

MIAMI — A late caution flag gave Harrison Burton new life, and he took advantage.

Burton took the inside line on the way to the lead in the final lap, and held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway - denying, among others, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Noah Gragson, who seemed to be in full command with seven laps remaining.

Burton, Gragson and Austin Cindric were three-wide going into that last lap, and it was Burton who wound up winning what turned into a wild finish.

Cindric got second and Gragson finished third, two spots ahead of Earnhardt - part of his car’s JR Motorsports ownership.