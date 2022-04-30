Eli Tomac captures 2022 AMA Supercross title in home state of Colorado

Tomac, a native of Cortez, Colorado, clinched the season championship on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — There's no place like home for Eli Tomac.

Tomac, a native of Cortez, Colorado, clinched the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title in his home state following Saturday's race at Empower Field at Mile High.

Although Jason Anderson finished in first place on Saturday, Tomac scored enough points to clinch the season championship in the 450SX class, his second Supercross title (first since 2020).

However, it was the first title Tomac got to celebrate in front of fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and fans in his home state cheering on the local rider.

"All I can say is 'I love you, Denver,'" Tomac told NBC after his win.

Tomac has racked up seven race wins this season and 44 premiere class wins over his career. He became the oldest Supercross champion in history Saturday at the age of 29.

