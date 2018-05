ENGLEWOOD – Not even John Elway is exempt from his civic duty.

The Broncos’ former iconic quarterback, current general manager and the most famous man in town was called to jury duty Tuesday by the Arapahoe County Court.

Elway reported to duty at 7:45 a.m.

After waiting three hours, Elway’s number was not called and he was dismissed.

He showed up at nearby UCHealth Training Center to watch the last half of his team’s first OTA practice of the offseason.

