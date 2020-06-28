x
Emma Coburn breaks Colorado Mile record

The former CU Buff clocked a 4:32 mile at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday night.
Credit: AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Emma Coburn, of the United States, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 3000 meter steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — History was rewritten on the track Saturday night.

Professional runner and former CU Buff Emma Coburn broke the Colorado Mile record by clocking a 4:32 mile at Colorado Mesa University. The previous record was held by fellow CU Buff Dani Jones (4:36).

The 2020 Team Boss Colorado Mile was held as a fundraiser for the Sachs Foundation, a Colorado-based non-profit that supports Black students looking to attend college.

Team Boss was aiming to raise $20,000 through the event, but had more than $30,000 pledged by the end of the event on Saturday night.

>>>FIND THE TEAM'S PLEDGEIT PAGE HERE

Following the women's race, no male runner was able to break the 4:01 men's Colorado Mile record, narrowly missing the mark by just over one second.

