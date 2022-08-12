x
Empower Field seats restored after fire

The March 24 fire damaged about 200 seats and 14 suites.

DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will be good as new when the Denver Broncos take on the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

The stadium tweeted Friday afternoon that the restoration process for the area damaged by a fire in March fire has been completed. 

"#BroncosCountry, thank you for your patience and support during this process – we can't wait to see you tomorrow!" the tweet said. 

A source told 9NEWS in March that metal work may have sparked the March 24 fire that damaged nearly 200 third-level seats. Fourteen suites were affected. The Broncos were having enhancements done to the East Club Lounge seating area when the metal work sparked, according to the source.

The Denver Fire Department said the sprinkler system was working but wasn't enough to combat the size of the blaze, which was estimated at more than 1,000 square feet.

The Broncos' first preseason game begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Those who won't be attending can watch on KTVD Channel 20, on 9NEWS+. 

