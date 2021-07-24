Evergreen community rallies to celebrate Kendall Chase in Olympics

EVERGREEN, Colo. — She's chasing gold!
Evergreen native Kendall Chase just debuted in the Olympic Games as a member of Team USA's rowing team.
"It’s kind of a big deal. It’s still settling in. I still pinch myself every morning," Kendall's dad Greg said.
"Believe me this morning I woke up I had butterflies in my stomach kind of like I had when I was getting married, and once I came here and was surrounded by friends I felt so much more relaxed," her mom Shauna said.
The Evergreen community came together at the Woodcellar Bar and Grill in Evergreen to cheer Kendall on and celebrate the remarkable accomplishment that is competing in the Olympics.
"It’s awesome to see someone from our hometown, someone we know doing their thing, representing our country," John Woodward, a lifelong friend, said.
"She was such an exceptional athlete and I thought 'I really hope she chooses rowing.' She was currently playing basketball at Mullen, sorry Mullen, and so when she decided rowing was her sport I knew she would go places," Grace Malacrida, Kendall's high school club rowing coach said.
Kendall's team is now in the loser's bracket after their first preliminary race, but the support back home remains strong.
RELATED: Fanscape: Steamboat Springs
>> 9NEWS Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story.
Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.
If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.